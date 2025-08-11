Meteorite that crashed into Earth said to be older than the planet itself

HQ

The universe is very, very old and while planet Earth is old itself, it's only been around for a portion of that time. Good proof of this came recently when a meteorite crashed into a home in the United States in late June, a cosmic rock that after studies, scientists discovered was actually older than the Earth itself.

As per BBC News, it's mentioned that the meteorite that crash-landed in Georgia, USA on June 26 was in fact formed around 4.56 billion years ago, which makes it around 20 million years older than Earth. Again, in the grand scheme of billions of years, 20 million doesn't seem all that much, but it's worth mentioning that the first humans were thought to exist around 300,000 years ago...

NASA scientists studied the meteorite using optical and electron microscopy and found that it was a chondrite, one of the most abundant types of meteorite. The rock has since been named the McDonough meteorite in reference to the city where it crash-landed in Georgia.

A Chondrite Meteorite L Type isolated, piece of rock formed in outer space in the early stages of Solar System asteroids. This meteorite comes from a meteorite fall impacting Earth. // Shutterstock / Lvivjanochka Photo

