Meta's Horizon Worlds has increased its user base tenfold since early December

The social virtual reality platform has grown significantly since its debut.

It has been revealed that Meta's social virtual reality platform for its Quest headsets, Horizon Worlds, has grown significantly since its debut back in early December. Reported on by The Verge, it's said that the platform's user base has grown tenfold to 300,000 people in the past three months, a statistic that was confirmed by a spokesperson from Meta.

It should be noted that the figure does include Horizon Venues users as well, but not Horizon Workrooms users, meaning the true number of Horizon Worlds users to date is a little bit of a question still.

To accompany this information, Meta has recently shared a statistic about Horizon Worlds, stating that 10,000 unique worlds have been built to date.

Have you jumped into Horizon Worlds and if so, what are your thoughts on the platform?

