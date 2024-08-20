Metaphor: ReFantazio will join the Xbox Showcase at Gamescom to present its full cast

HQ

Every day that passes is a day that brings us closer to being able to play Atlus' next big JRPG game. Metaphor: ReFantazio will be the studio's completely new take on the genre they've made so great in recent years, thanks to Shin Megami Tensei and the Persona series. The Japanese company is continuing its extensive promotional campaign for the game and today we learn that, as well as allowing Gamescom attendees to try out a demo of the game, they will also be participating directly in the Xbox Showcase - Gamescom Day 3 on 23 August, broadcast from Cologne.

At the showcase, the cast of voice actors who will be lending their talents to the game, which will feature a voiced protagonist for the first time, will be fully unveiled. Caleb Yen, who will be present at the event, will be in charge of this. There will also be an interview with Stewart Clarke and Kristin Atherton, who voice the characters Strohl and Hulkenberg, allowing the audience to learn a little more about the recording process.

On top of all this, the press release says that they will also be presenting "new content" about the game, which leads us to suspect that a new trailer is on the way.

You can follow this interview on the official Xbox channels and also here.

