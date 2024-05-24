Metaphor: ReFantazio will get a Summer Game Fest presentation

HQ

Atlus is best known for the now hugely popular Persona series, but also Shin Megami Tensei. They are currently working on Metaphor: ReFantazio, which they say will be a third pillar for the Japanese developer.

The game will be released for PC, PlayStation and Xbox this fall, but even though Atlus has loosened the lid a bit lately, there's still a lot we don't know about the upcoming adventure. But apparently we'll see more at Summer Game Fest.

Via the event's official X account, it is now confirmed that Katsura Hashino and Shigenori Soejima from Atlus have a presentation coming up where they will "share new details with fans on their upcoming title Metaphor: ReFantazio".

Since the duo themselves will be in attendance, it seems likely that there will be more than just a new trailer, so those of you who are excited about Atlus' new role-playing game shouldn't miss out when the event kicks off at 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST on June 7.