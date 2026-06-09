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Metaphor: ReFantazio
Featured: SGF 2026 Coverage

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be debuting on Nintendo Switch 2 in November

Atlus announced one of the many promised ports during the Nintendo Direct.

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You may have missed some of them, as frankly there were a lot shared, but one of the many Nintendo Switch 2 ports promised during the Nintendo Direct related to an acclaimed Atlus title.

Following launching at the tail end of 2024 and coming to most platforms, now Atlus has decided the time is right to also bring Metaphor: ReFantazio to Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. Offering the full experience, albeit tailored to suit the handheld and docked capabilities of the Switch 2 system, the exact launch date for the version is set for November 12.

With this in mind, you can see the announcement trailer for the Switch 2 edition of the game below, and if you haven't had a chance to play Metaphor: ReFantazio yet, don't miss our glowing review.

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Metaphor: ReFantazioScore

Metaphor: ReFantazio
REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

The creators of SMT and Persona have managed to take the best of their concepts, give it a different story, design and identity, to achieve their most complete game to date.



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