Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio sets a new Steam record for Atlus and Sega

There are currently already almost 60,000 players enjoying Atlus' highly acclaimed role-playing game.

Earlier today we reported that Metaphor: ReFantazio is off to a flying start and is already a million-seller - which is quite amazing considering that it's a brand new game series and was actually released today.

Another proof of how popular the game is can now be found on SteamDB, which reveals that at the time of writing, there are just under 60,000 concurrent players. That's better than any other Atlus and Sega game according to hazzadorgamin9 on Threads, who notes that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Persona 3 Reload reached 46,000 and 45,000 concurrent players at best - which was already considered incredibly good.

We assume that this record will grow further over the weekend and it is of course hats off to Atlus who truly deserve this success. Read our review and you will understand why we think so...

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Related texts

0
Metaphor: ReFantazioScore

Metaphor: ReFantazio
REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

The creators of SMT and Persona have managed to take the best of their concepts, give it a different story, design and identity, to achieve their most complete game to date.



