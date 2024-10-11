Metaphor: ReFantazio sells one million copies in one day

HQ

Metaphor: ReFantazio, the latest game from Persona 5 director Katsura Hashino at Atlus, launches today, October 11, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

And it's clear the hype was real: Atlus has just confirmed that the game has already sold one million copies worldwide. This has been announced in a press release in Japan, and refers both digital versions as well as physical copies shipped.

It is not known how many copies have been sold in Japan and other territories. However, what was once considered "niche" on western territories is now a global phenomenon, thanks to the popularity of the recent Shin Megami Tensei and Persona releases, including new games and remakes.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a new IP, but the selling point is Atlus and the creators of Persona. The Persona 5 franchise (including rerelases like Royal and spin-offs like Strikers and Tactica) has sold 10 million games worldwide, and its successor is destined to enjoy the same level of success.

The press release also mentions the incredible scores the games has received on Metacritic. You can check our Metaphor: ReFantazio review, currently one of the best reviewed games of the year.