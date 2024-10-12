Metaphor: ReFantazio physical edition fully supports offline play

HQ

For a long time, many people preferred to buy physical games so that they would still be there when the servers are closed one day. But in reality, there are a lot of games today that are not on the disks at all, or do not work without a day 1 patch. This means that on the day the servers shut down, they can't be used for much else than Christmas tree decorations, homemade disco balls or as a shiny coaster for your teapot.

But there are still publishers who cater to gamers who prefer physical games, and Atlus is one of them. Yesterday, as you know, Metaphor: ReFantazio was released, and on Friday evening it was reported via social media that the game for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is fully stored on the disks and can be launched without internet or patches.

Essentially, should the servers shut down and the game is no longer downloadable, anyone with working Metaphor: ReFantazio disks will still be able to launch this 2024 Game of the Year contender in the future.

How important is this for you?