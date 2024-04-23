Metaphor: ReFantazio launches in October

HQ

As promised, Atlus finally showcased their upcoming role-playing game Metaphor: ReFantazio on Monday evening. Among other things, we got to see lots of new gameplay, which you can check out in the trailer below, and also know more about the basic premise of the story (which seems to be somewhat reminiscent of the Persona series).

It was also confirmed when the game will be released, which is October 11. It will then come to PC, PlayStation and Xbox and is already rumored to be on its way to Switch 2 (whenever it is released).