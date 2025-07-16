English
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio is now a two-million seller

Atlus' acclaimed title continues to prove to be a hit.

Sure as the sun rising in the east and setting in the west, we can expect Atlus to deliver an acclaimed project each time it drops a new game. This was reflected in 2024 when Metaphor: ReFantazio arrived and quickly became one of the highest-rated titles of the entire year, and a leading Game of the Year candidate.

While Metaphor has found great critical success, its commercial success has been more subtle, as following launching in October, the game has just surpassed the two million sold units milestone, a feat that proves that the game is still connecting with new players around the world.

Speaking about this, Atlus has published a statement and a celebratory piece of artwork from character designer Shigenori Soejima, which you can see in the social media post below.

Have you played Metaphor: ReFanatzio and what did you think about the game?

