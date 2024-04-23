Metaphor: ReFantazio is getting a Collector's Edition

HQ

During Atlus' big presentation of Metaphor: ReFantazio late yesterday, we finally got a better look at the upcoming adventure, which seems to be a really exciting RPG mixing medieval themes with elements from Persona and spectacular design.

We've already shown you the trailer that was released yesterday, but Atlus has also detailed a Collector's Edition of the game, offering plenty of extras like an art book, a cloth map, a steelbook case and some cosmetic in-game items.

Check out below what you'll get by getting this version instead of the standard edition.