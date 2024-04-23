English
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio is getting a Collector's Edition

It's ideal for the veteran Atlus fan.

During Atlus' big presentation of Metaphor: ReFantazio late yesterday, we finally got a better look at the upcoming adventure, which seems to be a really exciting RPG mixing medieval themes with elements from Persona and spectacular design.

We've already shown you the trailer that was released yesterday, but Atlus has also detailed a Collector's Edition of the game, offering plenty of extras like an art book, a cloth map, a steelbook case and some cosmetic in-game items.

Check out below what you'll get by getting this version instead of the standard edition.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Collector's Edition Contents:


  • Base Game

  • Artbook

  • Soundtrack

  • Homo Tenta Metallic pins

  • Sticker Sheet

  • Steelbook

  • Kingdom of Euchronia Cloth Map

  • ATLUS 35th Digital History Book

  • ATLUS 35th Digital All-Time Best Soundtrack

  • Costume & Battle BGM

Metaphor: ReFantazio

