Metaphor: ReFantazio director wants to make it a franchise

After the huge success of Metaphor: ReFantazio, most people probably expected it to be the start of a new game franchise for Atlus. Although this seems likely, there has been no word yet, but director Katsura Hashino makes no secret of his desire to make more games.

In the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu (via ryokutya2089), Hashino says that while he doesn't have any definite plans for this yet, he hopes it will become a series in time:

"There are no concrete plans to make Metaphor into a series... I do hope it can become a series one day."

In the interview, he also speculates a bit about what time periods could be considered, and specifically mentions the Japanese Sengoku period (between 1467 and 1568) as a possible option.

A potential sequel is likely to be years away, but we are convinced that it will come eventually.

Thanks Persona Central