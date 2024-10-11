Metaphor: ReFantazio director shares his thoughts on his highly acclaimed adventure

HQ

As you probably know, Microsoft has an official podcast where they talk about everything Xbox. Now the latest episode has been released, and this time it's more interesting than usual.

As a guest, the Official Xbox Podcast has Atlus veteran Katsura Hashino, who is currently working as director and producer for the masterpiece Metaphor: ReFantazio - which premieres today. The episode is a so-called Deep Dive and Hashino really goes into detail about his almost three-decade-long career as a developer and talks about, among other things, what it is that makes Japanese role-playing games continue to attract players despite the fact that the industry has developed so enormously, reveals painters whose works have had an impact on the design of the adventure, talks about the protagonists real name and much, much more.

The video is just over fifteen minutes long and well worth your time for anyone looking for perspective on the world of gaming and especially Metaphor: ReFantazio from one of the true giants of Japanese role-playing games.

...also, don't forget to read our review of Metaphor: ReFantazio where we explain why you really cannot sit this one out.