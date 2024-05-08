Metaphor: ReFantazio details its dual combat style, alternating real time with turn-based combat

HQ

tlus continues to move closer to the release of its long-awaited new IP Metaphor: ReFantazio, a fantasy JRPG that diversifies its narrative from the real world to a fictional open-world design known as the Unified Kingdom of Eucronia, home to eight major tribes. But beyond its designs and features, Metaphor will take a step forward in its conception of the genre, designing combat based on two styles: fast-paced and team-based (turn-based).

"Fast" is a way to fight efficiently against lower-ranked enemies you've already faced, and from the studio's description, it's similar to what we saw in Persona 5 when exploring Mementos with Ryuji Sakamoto's social link (The Chariot), which allows you to speed up exploration by taking out low-level enemies automatically, though it does require you to execute actions in real time. You can also set a target, run and evade. Take out enemies with the fast system while protecting yourself from their attacks, and you can continue to explore the dungeons at your leisure.

"Squad" is the traditional turn-based mode, although where possible it is better to start the fight against these strong enemies with the "Fast" mode, as it stuns the enemy and allows you to start the fight with a certain advantage. In order-based combat, protagonists can become awakened archetypes. Each archetype has its own special abilities, and equipping archetypes with abilities that affect the enemy's weaknesses in combat grants an advantage. As in the Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series, each archetype is unique and has various strengths and weaknesses, as well as advantages and disadvantages.

As the release date of October 11, 2024 approaches, we will learn more about Metaphor: ReFantazio, Atlus' "third pillar".