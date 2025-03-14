English
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio and Sonic X Shadow Generations both sold better than Sega had anticipated

The Japanese company still expects to make plenty of money this fiscal year, despite canning Football Manager 2025 right before launch.

Sega had a great year in 2024, including releases such as Sonic X Shadow Generations and Metaphor: ReFantazio. Both of these received good ratings and the latter in particular was widely praised.

In connection with Sega's quarterly report, a Q&A session was also held, where someone wondered why Sega expects to make more money, even though Football Manager 2025 was cancelled quite close to the planned launch. Sega replied that both Sonic X Shadow Generations and Metaphor: ReFantazio exceeded their own expectations (which one can suspect were quite high from the start given the hype).

It was recently confirmed that Sega was the publisher that released the best games last year based on data from Metacritic, so the high sales seem very well deserved.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

The creators of SMT and Persona have managed to take the best of their concepts, give it a different story, design and identity, to achieve their most complete game to date.



