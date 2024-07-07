Metaphor presents its prologue and main characters in a dedicated panel at Anime Expo

HQ

Perhaps in Europe the focus is now on football and basketball competitions, but across the sea the events don't stop, and these days the Anime Expo is taking place in Los Angeles, where game companies are also taking the opportunity to promote and present some of their upcoming titles. Atlus didn't want to miss the opportunity to present a new panel dedicated to Metaphor: ReFantazio, focusing this time on its plot, the presentation of its world and its main characters, both good and villains. This presentation was accompanied by the story trailer, which you can watch below.

HQ

Game Director Katsura Hashino was the narrator of a third Metaphor Showcase where he reviewed the story trailer, the eight tribes that make up the United Kingdom of Euchronia, the characters that will accompany the protagonist on his journey and its main archetypes. Not all of them have been revealed, so there will be a presentation later this month where the story will be explored in more depth.

In the review of relevant teammates and sidekicks, we've seen more of the fairy Gallica (main companion and guide for the adventure), More (archetype customisation expert, his role closely resembles that of Igor in the Persona series), Grius (a veteran martial arts expert), Strohl (Warrior archetype) and More (Warrior archetype), Strohl (Warrior Archetype), Hulkenberg (a former member of the royal guard with the Knight Archetype), Heismay (a rodent-like being with the Thief Archetype), Neuras (Gunner Archetype) and Junah (Masked Dancer Archetype).

As if that wasn't enough, Hashino has also confirmed that we'll be getting daily updates on the Atlus YouTube channel with little tidbits. A huge promotional push for their most ambitious title to date.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Prologue

As a final note, the Metaphor: ReFantazio live stream has presented the first moments of the game with the cinematic scene in which we meet Louis and Forden, two of the main characters that make up the great story of the game and, in principle, the main antagonists for our character. In the wake of instability following the assassination of the king and the attack on the crown prince, both individuals will try to take control of Euchronia, each in their own way. Check out the Metaphor: ReFantazio prologue below.