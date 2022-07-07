Metallica loved the Stranger Things Master of Puppets scene

HQ

Less than a week ago, the second volume of Stranger Things Season Four was released with two new episodes. Those who have had time to watch it will of course have seen that Metallica's song Master of Puppets was featured in the last episode and now the band have reacted to the scene and unsurprisingly, they loved it.

"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include "Master of Puppets" in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?

It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."