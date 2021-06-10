Metal Slug Tactics is a new grid-based tactics game based on the popular series

The second big world premiere at this year's Summer Game Festival was for Metal Slug Tactics, a new grid-based tactics game based on the popular shooter series. It is an exciting reveal because there hasn't been a new Metal Slug game (outside of mobile) since Metal Slug XX on the PSP back in 2009. The game features the same eye-catching cartoonish style that the series is known for and it sees heroes Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma fight together once again.

A press release that we receive on the game details: "Metal Slug Tactics' challenging missions build levels from different combinations of hand-crafted terrain tiles, keeping battle layouts unpredictable and ensuring clashes are won through calculated strategy rather than memorization. Roguelite elements make missions highly replayable and victories feel truly earned, but should a cunning squad or fiendish boss persevere, rounds are quick to jump back into."