Metal Slug Tactics, Goat Simulator Remastered and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 are coming to Game Pass

You might know the drill by now: a new month means Microsoft unveils what Game Pass subscribers can expect in the first two weeks. Naturally, November 2024 is no different in that regard, and after an absolutely fantastic October (which brought us titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Sifu and Trials of Mana, among many others), it seems we're in for another treat.

We can look forward to additions such as the sequel to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, the remastered version of Goat Simulator, and even a tactical version of the classic Metal Slug.

Check out the full list below (games with an * will not be available for Game Pass Standard on arrival):



Metal Slug Tactics (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - November 5*



Go Mecha Ball (Xbox) - November 6



Harold Halibut (Xbox Series S/X) - November 6



The Rewinder (Xbox) - November 6



Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Xbox) - November 6



Goat Simulator Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - November 7*



Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - November 19*



As usual, there are also perks for subscribers, which this time around includes 1600 UFC Points to claim for EA Sports UFC 4. Read more about all this on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, there are also some games leaving Game Pass. Make sure to play them before they are removed on November 15, and Game Pass subscribers also have up to 20% off them if you want to keep some of them.