Metal Slug Tactics delayed to 2023

It was during E3 last year that Dotemu and SNK announced Metal Slug Tactics. The title pretty much is self-explanatory as it is a tactical adventure set in the Metal Slug universe. The plan was to release it for PC and Switch during 2022, but as you might have noticed, we haven't heard a whole lot about it at all since then.

And now Dotemu has confirmed a change of plans, as Metal Slug Tactics has been delayed to 2023. No detailed explanation is given, but the tweet says the developers (or rather the main characters) "needs a bit more time in the shop".