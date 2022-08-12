Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Metal Slug Tactics

Metal Slug Tactics delayed to 2023

The game was announced during E3 last year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It was during E3 last year that Dotemu and SNK announced Metal Slug Tactics. The title pretty much is self-explanatory as it is a tactical adventure set in the Metal Slug universe. The plan was to release it for PC and Switch during 2022, but as you might have noticed, we haven't heard a whole lot about it at all since then.

And now Dotemu has confirmed a change of plans, as Metal Slug Tactics has been delayed to 2023. No detailed explanation is given, but the tweet says the developers (or rather the main characters) "needs a bit more time in the shop".

Metal Slug Tactics

Related texts



Loading next content