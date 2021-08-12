Metal Slug Tactics coming for Switch in 2022

SNK had a big surprise in store for E3 this summer when they revealed Metal Slug Tactics. One of the most classic shooters of all time transformed to a strategy game. Fortunately, it still looked great with excellent design, although it was only confirmed for PC. Until now.

During Nintendo's Indie World Showcase yesterday, it was announced that Metal Slug Tactics is also coming for Switch. We didn't get any release date though, but SNK and Dotemu says it will be sometime next year and also showed this brand new gameplay trailer.