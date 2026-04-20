Metal Slug celebrates its 30th anniversary with a re-release of the first game and the announcement of "future projects"

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If you were to sit down at an arcade machine right now and play Metal Slug, you might be surprised at how well this title has stood the test of time, both visually and in terms of its frenetic, fun gameplay. It's no wonder the franchise has remained alive in the collective imagination, although commercially speaking, its remakes and re-releases have faded somewhat over time, competing on modern systems. But that may be about to change.

SNK is not only supporting the recent announcement of the Neo Geo's return with the Neo Geo AES+, featuring a special white edition and a Metal Slug cartridge. It has also launched a new website celebrating the franchise's 30th anniversary, and announced new titles on the horizon:

"To celebrate 30 years of Metal Slug action, we are going to revitalise and relaunch the series with a wide range of exciting projects, including new initiatives in the world of video games!"

Alongside the new website, a nostalgic video tribute has also been released, looking back over the series and thanking fans for their support, ending with a clear message: "Mission Reboot" and "A New Mission Awaits". What do you think of a new Metal Slug instalment?