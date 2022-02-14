Metal Slug: Awakening will be coming to PS4 & PS5 as well

HQ

Tencent Games and TiMi Studios have announced that they are bringing Metal Slug: Awakening (which was previously code-named as Metal Slug Code: J) to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well. This side-scrolling action game was only announced for iOS and Android before.

In a tweet on the official account of Metal Slug: Awakening, the developer shared a bit more information of the upcoming title regarding the PlayStation versions. The game is said to feature:

-Haptic Feedback for the DUALSENSE Controller

-4K resolution with 60FPS for the PS5

And there are a few pictures taken from the PS5 during development, which you can find below.

You can also check out the new trailer via this link.