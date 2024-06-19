Metal Slug Attack Reloaded announced and released

Metal Slug Attack was released eight years ago for Android and iOS, and was active for seven years until the servers were shut down last year. But apparently SNK thought this title deserved a second chance.

Therefore, Metal Slug Attack Reloaded has now been announced and released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox so we can enjoy tower defense-inspired action with lots of extra content. If a more strategic interpretation of one of the gaming world's most action-packed franchises sounds strange, check out the trailer below for a better idea of what this is all about.