Metal Hellsinger will give the greatest concert in Gamescom 2022 history

Metal: Hellsinger is a month away from its release on September 15th. With such a "heavy" soundtrack, the music is vital in the gameplay as you will move faster and deal more damage the more you harmonise with the music. This is one of the most interesting mechanics that we could see in its presentations.

Metal: Hellsinger will go to Gamescom in style, and it is sure to make an impression in everyone in attendance and those following the event via streaming, because they will give the greatest concert in Gamescom history. Two Feathers is the Swedish group that has composed the soundtrack of the game that will be played by the artists that have actually actively participated in it, such as Matt Heavy (Trivium), Alissa White-Glüz (Arch Enemy), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused/INVSN) and James Dorton (Black Crow Initiate).

It will take place in August 25th in the Gamescom pavilion (that has actually been completely reserved for the event) from 19:00 CEST, so it looks like it will be an experience nobody will forget. Admission is free, so everybody attending the German fair can go in and enjoy the event. The rest will be available to do it from home thanks to the streaming platforms that will transmit it.

However, if they want to give the best of the shows, they will have to push themselves to overcome the Sabaton concert in 2017 with World of Tanks.