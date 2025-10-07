Metal: Hellsinger developer The Outsiders is closing down

HQ

If you enjoyed your time with the thumping and hard-hitting rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger when it arrived in 2022, we have a bit of bad news to share, as the developer behind the game is officially closing down.

As revealed in a statement by founder and creative director, David Goldfarb, The Outsiders will be shutting its doors for good, all because the recent wave of layoffs that have affected parent company Funcom have impacted the studio too.

The announcement about the closure of the studio from Goldfarb explains: "I have not had much time to process the news but all of us at The Outsiders and Funcom Stockholm have been affected by the layoffs at Funcom and our 10 year old studio will be closing.

"Many of us had survived a near-death studio experience back when Darkborn was cancelled, and because of this team's loyalty and refusal to quit, Metal: Hellsinger was born. It will always be a high point for me personally and I will be forever grateful we got to make it and for the wonderful team and partnerships that made it happen."

Goldfarb does sign off by adding that "we are not giving up" and that "we are going to continue on in some new form." To this end, they are now searching for any help to see the team through this rough period.