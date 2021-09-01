Metal Gear veteran doing new game at Konami

HQ

When we've written about Konami during the last couple of years, it has mostly been sad news for us gamers. The former video game giant really doesn't seem to care about video games anymore.

But recently there has been a lot of rumours claiming that Konami is working with other developers to make games for their many classic franchises, and now we've even got a sign that they might in fact be doing something themselves. It is the Metal Gear veteran (involved with the series since Metal Gear Solid launched back in 1998, but also many other games in important positions) Ikuya Nakamura who is still at Konami and has now revealed in his Twitter bio that he is making a game being both game designer and writer (translated with Bing Translator):

"After working as a dot designer, character designer, art director, director, scenario designer, planner, and assistant director, I have been working as game designer and writer for an upcoming title."

We assume it is something Metal Gear related considering his resume and are hoping for a proper sixth installation with Solid Snake, but it could of course be something completely different.

What dou think it is?

Thanks, Reddit.