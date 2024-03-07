Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 now available in physical form on PS4

HQ

Physical edition fans in Europe have a major victory to celebrate today. Konami has announced that the boxed version of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for PlayStation 4 is now for sale.

The digital version of the game arrived last October (check our review here), but fans in the EMEA region (Europe and the Middle East), for the sake of preserving these classics, have always asked for an old-gen disc version to arrive as well, and now they will be satisfied. This physical edition will only be released here, so it's also a good opportunity to secure a unique piece for your collection.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is available for 59.99 EUR, although it's 8% off on Amazon at the time of writing.