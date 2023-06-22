Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 launches in October

Konami shared surprisingly little information when Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 was announced in the PlayStation Showcase, as we weren't even told the Metal Gear games will be included, all the platforms it's coming to or when it'll arrive. Those last two have now been answered.

This new trailer reveals Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch on the 24th of October. Kind of a weird decision when Metal Gear Solid came to North America on the 20th of October in 1998, so not releasing this collection four days earlier is just ridiculous. Not that this stops me from getting goosebumps watching these scenes and listening to the music.