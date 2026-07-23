Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is free to play this weekend for Game Pass subscribers

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Ahead of every weekend, Microsoft offers a selection of usually three games that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost by anyone with Game Pass (regardless of whether you have Essential, Premium, or Ultimate, and in some cases, all you need is an Xbox) through a programme called Free Play Days. Here at Gamereactor, we usually report when there are better offers, and that's exactly what they have today.

Starting now, you can play five games, two of which require any level of Game Pass, and three of which are available to everyone.

Here's the full list

All of them are now available to download and play for free until 9:00AM CEST on Monday morning. There's also a sale on all these titles until then, and if you choose to buy any of them, you'll get to keep your save file.

The fifth game is For Honor, which is included with no Game Pass requirement, and you'll be able to keep it until August 4, so be sure to play it to your heart's content.