Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 finally adds resolution and control settings with patch 2.0

Konami has released a new update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, version 2.0.0. Currently, it is only available on Steam, but will arrive on consolas at a later date.

The patch features some very welcomed improvements in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Both games now allow to change the resolution and control settings, finally fixing the strange omision from the original release.

On the settings menu, a new option named "Resolution" has been added on both games. Here you can change between two different presents, Original or Adjustes, or create your own. Original shows the game on its origina resolution, and Adjustes changes the Internal Resolution and Upscalling to display the game at your monitor's highest possible resolution.

The control settings allow to assign controls for your controller or you keyboard and mouse settings. These changes only apply to the second and third game.

This patch 2.0.0 for Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 currently it's only available con Steam. Recently, Konami confirmed plans to release Vol. 2, but it may take a while. Definitively not before Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater...