Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection is locked at 30 frames per second

Every year we see lots of remasters and remakes of classics. One of the most anticipated is Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. Now rumours are emerging that the first game is locked to 30 frames per second. The sequels Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, on the other hand, are running in double this number. The only exception is the Switch version, which has to settle for the lower limit on all three titles.

It is very possible that one of the reasons is that the first game is designed and locked for 30 FPS. Any change risks creating more problems than Konami is willing to pay to fix. Many older games were often designed to run at only one speed. Changing the frames could create acceleration problems (double the frames and double the speed), physics of objects and effects breaking.

Whatever the reason behind the decision, it's also a shame that we can't reach a higher resolution than 1080p. It has been proven that it will not run in higher resolutions. Today, emulators can run the game in 4K which creates a strange situation where this collector's edition doesn't really give the impression of being the ultimate edition. However, these are three very well made games and it's hard not to get excited about seeing these titles for the first time on some of the formats they are released on.

