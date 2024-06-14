Metal Gear Solid gets a new vinyl collection with 6 discs

HQ

If you're an absolute mega fan of Metal Gear Solid or great game soundtracks in general, you might want to check out the new Metal Gear Solid: The Vinyl Collection set, which comes with a whopping 6 discs containing 53 tracks.

Inside the rigid slip case, you'll get six sleeves, each covered in a cool bit of archival art from the franchise's past. If you pre-order the vinyl set now, you're likely to get it in November of this year and you'll be paying $140 for the full set.

The first five discs cover the soundtracks from the game, while the sixth is a bit of a special disc, as it is dedicated mostly to audio cues. Side A is all about the stealth audio cues, while B is dedicated to the bosses.

Check out the Vinyl collection here.

