Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater offers uneven performance on console, but Xbox Series X tends to be best

If you are ever curious as to how a game's performance shapes up ahead of purchasing a title, it's always ideal to wait for Digital Foundry's analysis. The clever clogs routinely put games to the test on a variety of platforms to determine where a game runs best, and the next subject has been Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the remake of the iconic PS2 game that launched in full last week (don't miss our review).

In the analysis, Digital Foundry comes to the conclusion that the game isn't exactly a remarkable performance story, revealing that it struggles to reach the targeted 60fps in Performance Mode on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PS5 Pro. There are even frame rate dips, which tend to be less impactful on XSX.

As for the resolution, XSX seems to beat PS5 once more, with a high point of 1152p in Performance Mode to PS5's 1080p, and a 1152p low point in Quality Mode compared to PS5's 1080p once again. Digital Foundry even goes as far as to note that XSX bests PS5 Pro in some frame rate cases, showing that Microsoft's console continues to excel. Still, there are times when the XSX is beaten by the PS5 however, but typically PS5 falls behind the XSX.

As for the Xbox Series S, Digital Foundry explains that the console really struggles, with the limit of 30fps frequently not being hit as it often sees dips below this figure. Also, the dynamic resolution on the console takes the image up from 540p to 1080p, albeit with the upscaler used struggling to deliver a clear image that isn't noisy or pixellated.

Essentially, if you intend to play Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on console, it's probably best to do so on Xbox Series X at the moment.