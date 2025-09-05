Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has already sold one million copies

HQ

It seems like Konami's decision to remake some of its most popular and beloved games is still a successful premise, as following Silent Hill 2 Remake last year, now Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is proving to be a hit too.

We say this because Konami has just revealed that the game is already a million seller, reaching the figure within its first week on the market.

No information is shared about how the sales are split, but judging by recent performance analysis, hopefully most console players snagged a copy of the game on Xbox Series X.

If you haven't yet decided to add Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater to your collection, don't miss our review to see if this game is worthy of your hard-earned cash.