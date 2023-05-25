Metal Gear Solid Δ stars the original voice cast

HQ

Even though we all knew about Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater before the announcement yesterday, it's always nice to get a solid confirmation. While it certainly seems to be a really well made remake with extra everything, many have still wondered if the original cast will return to reprise their roles - and it turns out they will.

Konami themselves writes that the "remake will star the original voice characters", which means David Hayter is back as naked Snake and Suzetta Miñet will once again play EVA. Something that doesn't exactly lessens our hype for this already very promising project.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater does not have a release date yet, or even a release year for that matter, but it has been confirmed for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.