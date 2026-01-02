Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater's multiplayer mode may be dead already

HQ

Can any game that isn't Fortnite or Counter-Strike maintain a consistent playerbase these days? It's starting to feel like every other week we're talking about a multiplayer title that can't keep players around, and now the topic of the day is the Fox Hunt mode in Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater.

Fox Hunt was brought about in a free update last October and has players face off against each other in games using their stealth and tactical minds. It's a pretty fun time if you can cobble together the players you need, but as reported by TheGamer and posted by content creator Stealth, that is beginning to become quite the challenge.

Players on Steam are saying they're unable to find lobbies, and even those who've put in hundreds of house since Fox Hunt launched have said as early as last month that long wait times are expected.

We'll have to see if Fox Hunt can bounce back from this loss of players, but with so many games vying for people's attention nowadays, it seems even a big franchise like Metal Gear is struggling to retain its players.