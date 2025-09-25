Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater's multiplayer mode Fox Hunt arrives at the end of October

HQ

Last month, we returned to the Cold War crisis that began it all, as we got to play the Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater remake of the third Metal Gear Solid game. The remake quickly surpassed 1 million copies sold, and next month we'll be treated to the online multiplayer mode, Fox Hunt.

As per a press release from Konami, Fox Hunt arrives to Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater on the 30th of October, and is a brand-new mode that drops players into the jungle for some more iconic Metal Gear stealth action.. You'll be tasked with getting weapons and equipment out in the field and outlasting other players.

There will be two distinct modes at launch with up to 12 players per lobby. Survival Capture sees you track down Kerotan frogs, the number of which shrinks over time, leading to desperate fights over the remaining frogs as a match progresses. Survival Intrude also changes over time, with a match split into phases. In each phase, you'll have to hold ground in a designated zone on the map, these zones then shrink, making the game of cat-and-mouse that much more intense.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.