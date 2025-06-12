Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater will have a new multiplayer mode called Fox Hunt

HQ

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is launching this summer on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, on August 28. We know it will be a very faithful remake of the 2004 PS2 original game (which is not a bad thing in itself, but a little disappoint if you were expecting something new, as it looks almost identical, beyond the better graphics and controls).

However, Konami had a surprise: a multiplayer mode called Fox Hunt, announced today during the Konami Press Start showcase. It is a brand new multiplayer mode, not related to Metal Gear Online, and it consists of a "hide and seek" style game, more than just a shooter, using the stealth and survival elements present in the base game.

The game will also come with a few platform exclusive new modes, including Snake vs. Bomberman on Xbox Series X/S and Snake vs. Monkey (from Ape Scape) in PS5 and Steam. You can watch first details of these mode at the Konami Press Start showcase (starting at 4:00).