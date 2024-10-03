Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater will feature two control schemes, and that will affect the difficulty

HQ

New details for Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater are being released by Konami after its showing at Tokyo Game Show. This time, in an interview with Famitsu by producer Noriaki Okamura, it has been revealed that the game will feature two control and camera schemes, which actually offer two difficulty levels.

The original game had a fixed camera, and it has been preserved in the remake, titled "Legacy Style".

At the same time, a "New Style" has been added, similar to the third-person camera from Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence, but slightly splaced behind Naked Snake's shoulder, making it easier to switch to a third-person, over the shoulder aiming mode.

As Automaton trasnlated from the Japanese media, "the New Style provides a wider, linear field of view, and you can shoot your gun while moving Snake, which made the difficulty level lower than we had expected."

"However, if we were to adjust things to match the New Style, that would make the Legacy Style too difficult", he added. "That's why we decided to split the two play styles."

It is not yet known if players will be able to freely change between the two play styles at will during gameplay, but perhaps that's not the case, as the difficulty with the Legacy style will be similar to the original game, while the new Modern style means the have had to make some adjustments so to not make the game too easy.