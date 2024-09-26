Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater unveils second trailer at Tokyo Game Show

HQ

Next year, we'll be reliving one of the best stealth action stories in video game history. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater arrives in 2025, and Konami didn't want to miss the Tokyo Games Show taking place these days to present a new trailer for the game.

While we've revisited iconic scenes from the game that Konami and Kojima originally released on PS2 back in 2004, this review of Mission Virtuous puts us back in the shoes of Jack/Snake, a CIA special unit soldier codenamed Fox who sets out into Soviet Russia to extract the scientist Sokolov, who has developed a deadly weapon known as the Shagohod, the precursor to the Metal Gear project.

In the trailer we get to see Snake's famous landing in the Russian jungle, as well as a glimpse of The Boss, Volgin, Ocelot and a first look at Eva. Needless to say, this remake is looking better and better every day, and is one of the big unconfirmed releases that will hopefully take its place away from the busy February 2025 that's shaping up.

You can check out the second trailer for Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater below. The title is coming to PS5, Xbox Series and PC.