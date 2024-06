HQ

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater just revealed its first look at gameplay at the Xbox Games Showcase. Taking us to one of the most critically acclaimed games in the franchise, we get a look at the refreshed visuals, audio, and more.

Snake is back and is up to his best stealth antics, pointing his gun at a goat, and wearing a crocodile head while sneaking through a bog. Classic Metal Gear stuff, really, and you can see more of it in the trailer below: