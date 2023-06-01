Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater reuses original recordings

HQ

There were a lot of happy gamers when it was revealed by Konami that Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater would be using the original actors, including David Hayter. This made sure this would be a really authentic remake, up to par with today's expected standards.

But no happiness lasts forever, and Konami has now clarified to The Verge that there will be no new voice acting in the game. Instead, the original voice lines will be reused with no changes. Unfortunately, those were recorded roughly 20 years ago (the game was released in 2004), which means they probably would have benefited from re-recordings, that also would have made it possible to improve some dialogue and add a few new ones.

We'll see how this works when the game is released, but for now, we're somewhat disappointed that the ambition for Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater isn't a total remake as some of it will actually be exactly the same as the original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which was released for PlayStation 2 in 2004.

