Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater Preview: Naked Snake is back and better than ever

I've never really had the patience for Metal Gear. I'm the sort of player who shoots first and asks questions later. It's why I'm an excellent Guardian or Vault Hunter. So, when I'm asked to take things slow, survey the environment and to plot out a way to methodically eliminate or avoid the dangers that stand in my way, I tend to flounder. Stealth action has never been my forte, but that didn't stop me from giving it my all in Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater during a preview session in London a couple of weeks ago.

For anyone unaware, this is a remake of the third (mainline) game in the action-stealth series created by Hideo Kojima. It takes Naked Snake into the jungles of Russia in an attempt to extract a defected-and-now-recaptured Russian scientist from the KGB's grasps all during the height of the cold war. For the demo portion, I got to experience the Virtuous Mission up until that point on the suspension bridge. Those who have played the original game will be well aware... Essentially, I had tons of lore and narrative crammed down my throat through cutscenes and radio dialogue exchanges, was introduced to the various characters, taught the basic gameplay (once again in a radio dialogue message...), and then got to put much of this learning - if you can call it that - into action in a few levels occupied by vicious wildlife and deadly enemy soldiers.

The aim was to use the enhanced stealth elements of this remake to crawl and sneak through underbrush and ruined structures to evade enemies or take down unsuspecting threats without alerting their allies. As this is a very covert mission, Naked Snake doesn't have any tools at his disposal beyond a tranquiliser pistol with limited ammo and a boot knife. So, if you're expecting to load up on assault rifle ammunition and to run and gun through the jungle, you'll be sorely disappointed - and also looking to play the wrong game series.

If you take a lot of pride in remaining a whisper on the wind, a shadow in the night, then Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is the game for you. Konami has used modern gameplay design and mechanisms to upgrade and improve on nearly every front in this regard. Naked Snake can change his camouflage to better fit into the different environments, you can toggle between third and first-person for a better view at the situation at hand using the so-called Intrusion View, put the benefits of highly complex and effective 3D audio to your advantage, and all in a world that is stunningly detailed and crammed with intricacies to the very limit. This is a remake in every sense of the word as it has taken a beloved original product and brought it to the present day by including and using such a plentiful array of modern gameplay mechanics and systems. And for those wondering about what is remaining the same, I have some good news to share with you.

The kooky dialogue and furiously Japanese action are here and completely preserved. Snake still meets foes that can wield the elements or act as though they belong in Final Fantasy and probably riding a motorcycle while carrying a Buster Sword. The dialogue is still daft and contradictory, with a personal favourite being when the team is told their codenames in case their radio frequency communication channel is compromised only for Snake to pressure the female Para-Medic for her real name two minutes later... There are still the signature Metal Gear moments and design elements that many would fear have been updated or addressed in a modern remake and frankly you can't do anything other than applaud Konami for their decision to remain as authentic as possible.

Granted, there are a few elements where this remake could have and should have taken the chance to actually update and improve its rudimentary ways. The tutorials for one are absolutely abhorrent, in the same way that an hour-long lecture is a miserable way to teach. There is the opportunity here for mechanics to be introduced to the player while letting them tackle the first batch of enemies, in the same way most modern games do, but instead the gameplay is stuffed in the middle of minutes and minutes of radio chatter where the overseeing characters tell Snake to climb ladders by "hitting the Action Button" and so forth...

Thankfully Konami has put a lot of effort into improving the control scheme for Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater and it shows. The game is actually fun and responsive to play now rather than being built in such a way where it's unclear if it is supposed to be played with a fight stick, D-pad, or a racing wheel. Granted the older control scheme was a product of its time and the same can be said about this control suite, where movement and camera control are on opposite analogue sticks, ranged aiming and firing utilises the triggers, and the rest of the inputs are split between the various other buttons found on a modern controller.

So, while I'm not a huge fan of the tutorial system and have a bit of a love and hate relationship with the dialogue, the rest of this remake seems to be absolutely top of the line. It's stunning, runs well and without a hitch at 30fps on Quality Mode thanks to its slower pace, is overwhelmed with detail, has updates in most of the places where it needs it, preserves the areas that needed to be preserved, and even has a few added additional features that just make it that little bit more immersive, such as battle damage that Snake carries through the entire rest of the game. Yep, if you get shot in the arm in the first mission, Snake will carry that bullet wound until the credits roll, but thankfully this is mostly cosmetic and won't see you constantly haemorrhaging health.

If you played the recent remastered collection and found it very challenging to enjoy the game in its archaic form, this remake is absolutely one to watch for and will no doubt be one of the top games to watch out for when it eventually arrives.