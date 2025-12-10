Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater now supports Play Anywhere

HQ

After Microsoft and Asus released the portable device ROG Xbox Ally, the Play Anywhere concept has become even more important for Microsoft. Previously, it was more of a nice bonus to get games purchased for both PC and Xbox, but now that they have a portable PC-based Xbox device and a new Xbox on the way that is rumored to be built on the same premises, Play Anywhere is becoming a must.

That's why more and more games now support this, not just Microsoft's own but also from third parties. The latest to join the ranks is Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, as noted by Xbox insider Klobrille on Bluesky. This means that if you have purchased (or are planning to purchase) this remake for PC via the Microsoft Store or Xbox, you can now move your game between formats with the same save files and profiles.

We're keeping our fingers crossed that this will become standard, making it possible to play your titles on multiple types of hardware.

If you want to know more about Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, we can recommend you to read our review of this brilliant remake.