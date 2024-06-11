Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater launches in November according to GameStop

HQ

During the Xbox Games Showcase, we finally got to check out the highly anticipated remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which was announced a year ago. But we didn't get a release date - although it seems that GameStop has leaked it now.

Via X they wrote:

"Prepare to slay in Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, where stealth & survival meet savagery! Coming 11.17 - watch the trailer & pre-order now"

But Konami hasn't announced a date, and we're guessing this is one of those typical X posts that might disappear without a trace, so we've saved image evidence for you below. We're not entirely convinced that this is the right date though, because it falls on a Sunday when game releases are definitely not common.

We can also add that if you click on the link in the X post to pre-order, you will be taken to GameStop's website which has the placeholder date 31/12/2025. Hopefully we will find out reasonably soon if there is any truth to the GameStop date.