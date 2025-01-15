Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is getting a double dose Funko Pop today

HQ

We still don't know when Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released, other than that it is supposed to happen this year. But now comes a small sign that can possibly be interpreted as the launch is getting closer. Funko Pop has announced and released statuettes based on both The Boss and Naked Snake - which, as you know, are key characters in the long-awaited remake.

Often you want this kind of thing in connection with hot events and releases to get synergy effects, so with a little luck it won't be too long before Konami offers a definite release date.

That's not the only Funko Pop news we got today either, because there's also plenty of good stuff for fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, especially those who love The Last Ronin (and who doesn't?). Check out the Metal Gear and Turtles figures in the Threads posts below.



