Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater has two graphical settings

The upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater unfortunately misses the 20th anniversary by a few months, but the game looks just as good regardless. VGC recently got the chance to take a closer look at the seemingly gorgeous game, and can therefore tell us what graphics settings are on offer.

It turns out there are two modes, one focusing on graphics and one where a better performance is rewarded. The former runs at 4K and 30 frames per second, while the latter is 1080p and 60 frames per second. This last one may seem unexpectedly low, but it is a seemingly demanding game that is also developed with the somewhat heavy Unreal Engine 5, so it must still be seen as an acceptable compromise.

What will you choose to play when it's launch time for Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater?