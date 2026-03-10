Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater has now sold 2 million units

HQ

In the months that have followed ever since Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater launched in August 2025, we've seen the game become rather successful in the eyes of fans. The remake of the iconic title, rather quickly reached one million sold copies and it hasn't stopped there either, as now Konami confirmed that it has just hit the two million sold copies milestone.

This has been confirmed in a social media post that after translation explains the milestone was hit on February 17 and that this does include the physical and digital editions of the game.

This success has come at a cost however, as it does seem that the multiplayer mode has not been particularly successful, seemingly being dead and ignored by players already...

