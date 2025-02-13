Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater for Xbox is getting a seemingly exclusive mini-game

HQ

Overnight we finally got both a release date and a new look at the obscenely promising Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater remake - the latter of which included the Snake vs Monkey mini-game classic. But Ape Escape is a Sony brand, so does this mean we can look forward to these PlayStation icons on Xbox?

No, it doesn't. As Wario64 and others have pointed out, there will be another mini-game for Xbox, and a silhouette in the Xbox trailer reveals who plays the main character in it... which happens to be Bomberman. Whether this mini-game differs in more ways than just graphics remains to be seen, but judging from comments on social media, many people are very excited about Bomberman as an alternative and state that this means they are getting both editions.

How do you feel, does it matter or would you rather have the Snake vs Monkey mini-game or the new one with Bomberman?

Check out the trailer for the Xbox version below, where Bomberman is introduced with what is known in professional terminology as "a big fu***ng explosion".